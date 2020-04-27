A Rome woman was being held without bond Monday and accused of providing false information to an officer during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiarra Sarnique Palmer, 29, of Rome, was stopped at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and John Davenport Drive on Jan. 5 and gave the officer a false name and date of birth before signing the traffic citation.
A warrant was issued, charging her with felony first-degree forgery.
She was arrested on Sunday at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., and booked on charges of misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, misdemeanor giving false name and birth date to a law enforcement officer and probation violation.