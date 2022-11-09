Woman accused of giving false name after arrest for shoplifting David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 9, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 46-year old Rome woman was jailed Tuesday on a felony theft by shoplifting charge as well as a misdemeanor count of giving a false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement.According to Floyd County Jail records:Jumana M. Mahuwala took $525.85 in merchandise from the West Rome Walmart.Police then realized that Mahuwala had given them a false name when her identification card was located.Mahuwala has since been released from jail on bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Why don’t you go to church? Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes CoosaCon returns: Over 1,000 comics and pop culture fans trek to Rome for the 2nd annual convention This weekend: Chili Fest, CoosaCon, Underground Tours and the Summerville Renaissance Fair Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors 23 min ago CT General Assembly stays in hands of majority Democrats 23 min ago Ski resort updates 23 min ago Galva ethanol plant agrees to pay $320,000 penalty for EPA violations 23 min ago Nearly 90 soccer teams to compete in United Sports Academy tournament 23 min ago EDITORIAL: Businesses keep on leaving California 23 min ago Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority 28 min ago EDITORIAL: Old AUMFs need to be repealed 24 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Why don’t you go to church? Latest Region Stories Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors 23 min ago CT General Assembly stays in hands of majority Democrats 23 min ago Ski resort updates 23 min ago Galva ethanol plant agrees to pay $320,000 penalty for EPA violations 23 min ago Nearly 90 soccer teams to compete in United Sports Academy tournament 23 min ago EDITORIAL: Businesses keep on leaving California 23 min ago Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority 28 min ago EDITORIAL: Old AUMFs need to be repealed 24 min ago