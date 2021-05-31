A Bartow County woman stopped for erratic driving had a felony drug charge added after she got to the Floyd County Jail.
According to jail reports:
Amber Nicole Richard, 29, of Cartersville was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday morning near the intersection of Ga. Loop 1 and Calhoun Road.
At the jail, staff in the booking room found a quantity of ecstasy on the woman.
Richard is charged with the felonies possession of a controlled substance and crossing the guard line of the jail with a controlled substance. She's also charged with misdemeanor DUI