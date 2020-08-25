A woman was arrested at a location of Cliffview Drive Monday evening after allegedly abandoning a child and leaving the state, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Katrina Faye Johnson, 33, is accused charged with a felony for abandonment of a dependent child and misdemeanor for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Police say she attempted to damage a person's vehicle and obstructed police who were called to the location on Cliffview Drive to investigate the situation.