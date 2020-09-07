A Dalton woman who was in driving in Rome between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Saturday was stopped for driving on an expired tag and found in possession of Xanax and marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Katlin Anne Wilson, 25, was arrested on Riverside Parkway in Rome for driving on an expired tag. During the course of the investigation, police found an undisclosed quantity of marijuana, half a Xanax pill and a digital scale.
Wilson is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and misdemeanors for possession of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and driving an unregistered vehicle.