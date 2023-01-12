West Rome woman charged with theft Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome woman is charged with theft when she allegedly "took the business deposit of $1,666.00 of another.....and failed to deposit it at the bank in the after hours drop-off box," reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Britni Shae Roberson, 35, is charged with felony theft for the incident which occurred December 6. She is being held on $7,900 bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now COLUMN: A prayer for Kook 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting Woman charged in Dec. 2 fatal wreck on Martha Berry at Fifth Avenue 6 children, father preparing for funeral of Rome woman killed in Martha Berry accident; search continues for suspect driver Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Rescheduled Drawbridge Classic set for late January 26 min ago Taylor High School closed Thursday due to threat on social media 26 min ago Dearborn man accused of antisemitic threats sought guns for 'God's wrath,' feds say 26 min ago Detroit Athletic Club member dies after being found unresponsive in pool 26 min ago Today -- Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. 27 min ago With 'The Last of Us,' HBO gets its own 'Walking Dead' 27 min ago What's happening at the Estes Valley Library 27 min ago Environmental justice concerns persist as WV eyes nuclear expansion following Gates visit 28 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Armuchee man, 39, charged in wreck that claimed life of Rome mother of 6 Around Town: Whatta-we-have? Too many Varsity rumors. Coming: A sushi surprise.K-98's Barclay calling it a career 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue COLUMN: A prayer for Kook Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting Latest Region Stories Rescheduled Drawbridge Classic set for late January 26 min ago Taylor High School closed Thursday due to threat on social media 26 min ago Dearborn man accused of antisemitic threats sought guns for 'God's wrath,' feds say 26 min ago Detroit Athletic Club member dies after being found unresponsive in pool 26 min ago Today -- Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. 27 min ago With 'The Last of Us,' HBO gets its own 'Walking Dead' 27 min ago What's happening at the Estes Valley Library 27 min ago Environmental justice concerns persist as WV eyes nuclear expansion following Gates visit 28 min ago