West Rome woman charged with possession, distribution of meth

Adam Carey
ACarey@RN-T.com

Sep 16, 2022

A West Rome woman was charged with possession and distribution of meth Thursday stemming from a November 2020 incident.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Cindy Gale Walton, 45, is charged with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth and possession of meth. She was being held without bail as of Friday morning.