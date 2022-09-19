West Rome woman charged with meth Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 19, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome woman was charged with possession of meth Friday afternoon.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Karen Estelle Cox, 22, was arrested after police found meth in an empty cigarette packet on Shorter Avenue Friday afternoon. Cox is being held on $5,700 bail as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now COLUMN: This week on 'The Real Housewives of Horseleg' Imagine Festival kicks off today Reports: Man charged with drug trafficking after large bust on Callier Springs Road Rome attorney settles campaign complaint with state ethics commission Christopher Twyman admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Firefly Music Festival 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets to see Green Day and Dua Lipa 34 min ago Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway 33 min ago Despite offensive woes vs. Temple, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano confident in OC Sean Gleeson 40 min ago Municipal attorney starts new job as 5th Shaler Township manager in 122 years 37 min ago Bumpin' Uglies bringing rock, reggae sound to OktoberWest craft beer festival 37 min ago Decline in gas prices breaks 2018 record, but change to winter gas could snap trend 38 min ago Flight 93 site, Laurel Hill park, Forbes State Forest seek volunteers to help with projects 38 min ago Leaf disease continues to ravage Pa. beech trees 38 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death COLUMN: This week on 'The Real Housewives of Horseleg' Imagine Festival kicks off today Around Town: Event spot the latest River District addition, new spin on dining 'Off Broad' and rally losing appeal? Judge declares mistrial in Renee Lanham murder case; jury convicts her on charges of giving false statements. Latest Region Stories Firefly Music Festival 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets to see Green Day and Dua Lipa 34 min ago Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway 33 min ago Despite offensive woes vs. Temple, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano confident in OC Sean Gleeson 40 min ago Municipal attorney starts new job as 5th Shaler Township manager in 122 years 37 min ago Bumpin' Uglies bringing rock, reggae sound to OktoberWest craft beer festival 37 min ago Decline in gas prices breaks 2018 record, but change to winter gas could snap trend 38 min ago Flight 93 site, Laurel Hill park, Forbes State Forest seek volunteers to help with projects 38 min ago Leaf disease continues to ravage Pa. beech trees 38 min ago