West Rome woman charged with aggravated stalking
Adam Carey
Jan 11, 2023

A West Rome woman was arrested on an aggravated stalking charge on after she allowed a person who she had a conditional bond to not contact stay at her home, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Brittany Danielle Orr, 30, was arrested on a felony aggravated stalking charge at her home on Burnett Ferry Road on Tuesday. She is being held without bail.