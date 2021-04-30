A K9 unit alerted to a vehicle following a traffic stop in West Rome late Thursday night leading to a felony drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Henry Daniel Jackson III, 38, was stopped near the intersection of Old Airport Road and Woodbine Avenue for a window tint violation.
Police then determined Jackson was driving on a suspended vehicle registration. Later, the K9 unit led to the recovery of methamphetamine from the vehicle.
Jackson is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanors for the window tint violation and and driving on a suspended registration.