West Rome Man charged with possession of marijuana, firearm Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 23, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome man is charged with felony possession of marijuana and a firearm after his arrest on Brookvalley Court Thursday evening.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Nicholas Steve Williams, 18, was charged with felony marijuana possession and felony possession of a firearm during certain crimes. He is being held without bond as of Friday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Right on time: David Brooks settles into the role of pastor at First Baptist Church Devils to induct four into Hall of Fame Earth, Wind and Fire Legacy Reunion to perform at city auditorium Saturday River District plans begin moving forward as demolition begins off West Third Street Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Baylor St. Luke's is losing money with lower prices, showing what's wrong with US health care 46 min ago Forecast for rain fizzled in Modesto area. Here's how the storms still helped 50 min ago Pickup driver killed in crash on Highway 108/120 between Knights Ferry and Jamestown 50 min ago Wilson continues to make waves, and other rumblings hit field hockey rankings 49 min ago Boxing: Jose Luis Sanchez relishes chance at upset in Friday card. 47 min ago Se forma depresión tropical y los expertos pronostican que se convertirá en el huracán Hermine. La Florida en el cono de la trayectoria 48 min ago Todd Fox placed on leave 48 min ago COVID-19 numbers drop in Huron County 48 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Sunday briefing: Imagine Festival continues at Kingston Downs. One Community's One Table this evening over the Oostanaula. Bartow fire report: Business destroyed, dog and chickens perish, roads close in four fires between Saturday and Monday. Around Town: Get (wood) fired up for pizza restaurant, 'Undercover' boss at the Rome Braves, Politics: 'Won and done': travels with Wendy. Latest Region Stories Baylor St. Luke's is losing money with lower prices, showing what's wrong with US health care 46 min ago Forecast for rain fizzled in Modesto area. Here's how the storms still helped 50 min ago Pickup driver killed in crash on Highway 108/120 between Knights Ferry and Jamestown 50 min ago Wilson continues to make waves, and other rumblings hit field hockey rankings 49 min ago Boxing: Jose Luis Sanchez relishes chance at upset in Friday card. 47 min ago Se forma depresión tropical y los expertos pronostican que se convertirá en el huracán Hermine. La Florida en el cono de la trayectoria 48 min ago Todd Fox placed on leave 48 min ago COVID-19 numbers drop in Huron County 48 min ago