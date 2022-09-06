West Rome man charged with making terroristic threats Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 6, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome man was arrested Saturday on a felony terroristic threats charge on Rollingwood Circle, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Tyran Lecrest Marbury, 53, is accused of threatening to kill the victim on a cellphone call on Saturday. He was being held on $7,900 bond Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order Four charged with cruelty to children, police seeking two others Rome school board names Eric Holland as next Rome City Schools superintendent Police investigate several shootings in past 48 hours Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Gator hunting season leads to startling sight traveling on I-95, Florida photo shows 40 min ago Ben Platt first sang at the Hollywood Bowl as a child. Now he’s headlining the LA venue. 40 min ago Wounded guard shoots, kills ax-wielding man at Chicago marijuana dispensary, cops say 42 min ago Orange County boys athlete of the week: Carsten Williams, Trabuco Hills 43 min ago Man dies after Sunday night shooting in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood 46 min ago SIUE women's soccer confident despite slow start 46 min ago Toms returns to defend title at Ascension Charity Classic 46 min ago Quick hits: Flaherty allows one run in 5 innings in return, but Cardinals fall 6-0 46 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Infant killed in tragic accident with tractor 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order Four charged with cruelty to children, police seeking two others Latest Region Stories Gator hunting season leads to startling sight traveling on I-95, Florida photo shows 40 min ago Ben Platt first sang at the Hollywood Bowl as a child. Now he’s headlining the LA venue. 40 min ago Wounded guard shoots, kills ax-wielding man at Chicago marijuana dispensary, cops say 42 min ago Orange County boys athlete of the week: Carsten Williams, Trabuco Hills 43 min ago Man dies after Sunday night shooting in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood 46 min ago SIUE women's soccer confident despite slow start 46 min ago Toms returns to defend title at Ascension Charity Classic 46 min ago Quick hits: Flaherty allows one run in 5 innings in return, but Cardinals fall 6-0 46 min ago