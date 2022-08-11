West Rome man charged with felony obstruction of an officer and public drunkenness Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Aug 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was charged with public drunkenness and two felony counts of obstruction of an officer during an incident at a home on Jessie Head Drive in northeast Rome.According to Floyd County Police records:Gregory Lee Griffies, 60, was arrested after he threatened a woman and struck two officers.He's also charged with two counts of simple battery against an officer, making terroristic threats, misdemeanor obstruction and disorderly conduct.He was being held without bond Thursday on a probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Rome man sentenced to two decades in federal prison on meth distribution charges Enhanced safety steps -- limited entrances, book bag searches, extra police -- begin Monday at Rome High. Several updates shared Sunday. Floyd County Schools returning to school on Wednesday, additional security measures in place Report: Task force arrests Rome man on meth sale charge Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Texas Roadhouse donates 100% of profits to Eastern Kentucky 46 min ago PCSO investigates fatal accident 46 min ago Five reasons why you’re paying way less at the gas pump in Texas 50 min ago Sorority students return to temporary homes after storm 46 min ago USD 383 educators dive more deeply this year into personalized learning 47 min ago Josh Robinson is new principal of Northern Middle School 47 min ago UPDATE: Eubank woman charged with murder in fatal wreck 47 min ago Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's practice did seem to give some indications. 47 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Greg Shropshire, 51, a veteran educator who excelled at ways to mentor and promote area youth, dies following Cobb County wreck. Services pending. After 2nd gun found at Rome High, city schools closed Friday to review safety protocols Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Around Town: It's impossible to replace David Newby, make room for Marco's Pizza and 2 Chics as Chick-fil-A announces Cedartown location Rome man sentenced to two decades in federal prison on meth distribution charges Latest Region Stories Texas Roadhouse donates 100% of profits to Eastern Kentucky 46 min ago PCSO investigates fatal accident 46 min ago Five reasons why you’re paying way less at the gas pump in Texas 50 min ago Sorority students return to temporary homes after storm 46 min ago USD 383 educators dive more deeply this year into personalized learning 47 min ago Josh Robinson is new principal of Northern Middle School 47 min ago UPDATE: Eubank woman charged with murder in fatal wreck 47 min ago Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's practice did seem to give some indications. 47 min ago