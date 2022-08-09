West Rome man charged with cruelty to children Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome man was arrested on a first-degree cruelty to children charge at a home off Dearbrook Drive on Monday.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Shawn Edward Glancy, 55, is accused of using abusive language and "causing a child under 18 cruel and excessive mental pain." He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon on $11,200 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Kidnapping of 12-year-old girl leads Alabama police to two decomposing bodies Enhanced safety steps -- limited entrances, book bag searches, extra police -- begin Monday at Rome High. Several updates shared Sunday. Still in the planning stages, massive revamp of East Rome looks toward revitalization Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's Rome man sentenced to two decades in federal prison on meth distribution charges Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories One of these 3 designers could transform Madison's lakefront 1 hr ago HK to cut quarantine for arrivals, issue yellow health code 1 hr ago Social media influencer: 'It's not a viable career' 1 hr ago Crypto payment is going mainstream: ethereum co-founder 1 hr ago Coffee festival in Kunming attracts 140 brands 1 hr ago SoftBank posts $17 bil. Vision Fund loss on tech slump 1 hr ago Việt Nam's economic growth forecast at 7.5 per cent in 2022: World Bank 1 hr ago Voting underway in Wisconsin's partisan primary. Here's everything you need to know 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Kidnapping of 12-year-old girl leads Alabama police to two decomposing bodies Rome High student brings gun to campus; no students or staff were threatened. Police say gun was stolen in Alabama. Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Greg Shropshire, 51, a veteran educator who excelled at ways to mentor and promote area youth, dies following Cobb County wreck. Services pending. After 2nd gun found at Rome High, city schools closed Friday to review safety protocols Latest Region Stories One of these 3 designers could transform Madison's lakefront 1 hr ago HK to cut quarantine for arrivals, issue yellow health code 1 hr ago Social media influencer: 'It's not a viable career' 1 hr ago Crypto payment is going mainstream: ethereum co-founder 1 hr ago Coffee festival in Kunming attracts 140 brands 1 hr ago SoftBank posts $17 bil. Vision Fund loss on tech slump 1 hr ago Việt Nam's economic growth forecast at 7.5 per cent in 2022: World Bank 1 hr ago Voting underway in Wisconsin's partisan primary. Here's everything you need to know 1 hr ago