West Rome man charged with burglary, aggravated stalking
Adam Carey
ACarey@RN-T.com
Sep 26, 2022

A West Rome man is charged with felony burglary and aggravated stalking for entering an occupied residence and violating a temporary protective order at a home on Westlyn Court, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Nickolas Keith Smith, 32, is also charged with misdemeanor cruelty to children for the incident which occurred June 10. He is being held without bail.