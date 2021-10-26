A 21-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday and accused of busting out the window of another person's vehicle and taking an undisclosed amount of property valued at over $1,000 from that person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Tyrese Marshall is charged with felony strongarm robbery as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass and simple battery. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Garden Lakes Elementary School. Marshall is also accused of striking the complainant in the face.
He remained in jail Tuesday on $7,900 bond.