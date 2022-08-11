West Rome man arrested for felony obstruction of an officer and public drunkenness Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Aug 11, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome man was charged with public drunkenness and felony obstruction of an officer, among other things, during an incident at a home on Jessie Head Drive in Northeast Rome.According to Floyd County Police records:Gregory Lee Griffies, 60, was arrested after he made terroristic threats to the victim, who was his mother, before striking officers. He is being held without bond on Thursday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Rome man sentenced to two decades in federal prison on meth distribution charges Enhanced safety steps -- limited entrances, book bag searches, extra police -- begin Monday at Rome High. Several updates shared Sunday. Floyd County Schools returning to school on Wednesday, additional security measures in place Report: Task force arrests Rome man on meth sale charge Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Pirates escape wild 9th inning in Arizona, get Mitch Keller his 1st win in a month 27 min ago After going viral Tuesday, Rodolfo Castro involved in another peculiar situation 27 min ago Here's how Bellingham is getting millions more to fight climate change 28 min ago Sand Sculpture Contest returns after 2-year break 28 min ago Smith's Bayou Chili Cookoff returns Aug. 20 28 min ago With video: 'High and wide' GMC Canyon gets remake, rugged AT4X model 28 min ago New US chip subsidy bill poses threat to global economy 28 min ago OPINION: Soft-Landing Bangladesh's Economy 28 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Greg Shropshire, 51, a veteran educator who excelled at ways to mentor and promote area youth, dies following Cobb County wreck. Services pending. After 2nd gun found at Rome High, city schools closed Friday to review safety protocols Around Town: It's impossible to replace David Newby, make room for Marco's Pizza and 2 Chics as Chick-fil-A announces Cedartown location Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Rome man sentenced to two decades in federal prison on meth distribution charges Latest Region Stories Pirates escape wild 9th inning in Arizona, get Mitch Keller his 1st win in a month 27 min ago After going viral Tuesday, Rodolfo Castro involved in another peculiar situation 27 min ago Here's how Bellingham is getting millions more to fight climate change 28 min ago Sand Sculpture Contest returns after 2-year break 28 min ago Smith's Bayou Chili Cookoff returns Aug. 20 28 min ago With video: 'High and wide' GMC Canyon gets remake, rugged AT4X model 28 min ago New US chip subsidy bill poses threat to global economy 28 min ago OPINION: Soft-Landing Bangladesh's Economy 28 min ago