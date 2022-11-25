West Rome man accused of stealing food, projector from bank By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Nov 25, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome man is accused of stealing food and an Epson projector, valued at $500, from the break area of a Redmond Circle bank location, according to arrest reports.According to Floyd County Jail records:Justin Lee Huston, 36, is charged with felony second degree burglary and a probation violation. On Nov. 10, Huston entered the Coosa Valley Credit Union location on Redmond Circle and stole the items.He was arrested Wednesday and remained in jail Friday without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah Another film production coming to Rome, junior wheelchair tennis tournament set to debut Oak Hill and Martha Berry Museum host Victorian Christmas Tours Additional charge filed against Cedartown man Rome Christmas Parade grand marshal to be named Tuesday Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Adidas investigating Kanye West over accusations of inappropriate behavior 44 min ago Kelsey Grammer on ‘Frasier’ revival and why David Hyde Pierce won’t be on it 49 min ago Orlando electric utility aims to keep coal trains on time as winter nears 50 min ago Waterbury man critically wounded in Thanksgiving shooting 53 min ago Like a dry turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce, this column is filled with good leftovers - Saving You Money 52 min ago McAlester schools start therapy dog program 51 min ago Singers, musicians preparing for Community Christmas Concert 51 min ago OKC Thunder: A look at Gilgeous-Alexander's hot start to the season 52 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now GBI: 15-year-old charged with murder following shooting death of Rockmart woman Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah Latest Region Stories Adidas investigating Kanye West over accusations of inappropriate behavior 44 min ago Kelsey Grammer on ‘Frasier’ revival and why David Hyde Pierce won’t be on it 49 min ago Orlando electric utility aims to keep coal trains on time as winter nears 50 min ago Waterbury man critically wounded in Thanksgiving shooting 53 min ago Like a dry turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce, this column is filled with good leftovers - Saving You Money 52 min ago McAlester schools start therapy dog program 51 min ago Singers, musicians preparing for Community Christmas Concert 51 min ago OKC Thunder: A look at Gilgeous-Alexander's hot start to the season 52 min ago