A Williamson Street resident was in jail Sunday on stalking and assault charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jovann Fonseca-Reyes, 22,  was arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

He reportedly made a call to find out the location of someone, then when attempting to make contact with that person, stopped a car -- ordering the two occupants to get out at gunpoint.

Fonseca-Reyes is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of stalking. He was being held without bond Sunday.

