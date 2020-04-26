A Williamson Street resident was in jail Sunday on stalking and assault charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jovann Fonseca-Reyes, 22, was arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.
He reportedly made a call to find out the location of someone, then when attempting to make contact with that person, stopped a car -- ordering the two occupants to get out at gunpoint.
Fonseca-Reyes is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of stalking. He was being held without bond Sunday.