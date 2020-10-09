A Floyd County resident was apprehended by Floyd County police early Friday morning in West Rome after officers learned of outstanding warrants for his arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Dalton Morgan, 26, of Coosa, faces felony aggravated stalking charges after he was arrested following a break in at a home on Weathington Road October 4. According to warrants, Morgan left a note for a woman inside the home and used another person's cell phone to text the victim. He is also alleged to have used various apps to send other messages to the woman in violation of a protection order.
Morgan is actually charged with three counts of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor county of criminal trespass.