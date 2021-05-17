According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member.
When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Rice is charged with four counts of felony obstruction of officers, felony terroristic threats and the misdemeanors disorderly conduct and giving authorities a false name.