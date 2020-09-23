A Rome man remained in jail on a $10,100 bond Wednesday morning, accused of writing bad checks.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Jason Labronne Smith, 42, wrote two bad checks on Sept. 4; one to Harvest Moon in the amount of $500 and one to The Forrest Place in the amount of $2,464.
Smith is charged with two counts of felony printing, executing and negotiating counterfeit checks, as well as a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor fourth degree forgery, and third degree forgery.