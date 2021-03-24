A Rome man faces charges from three incidents including one where he threatened to kill a woman and all of her loved ones, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lloyd Rhoten, 30, was arrested Wednesday at a Superba Avenue residence. He was hiding under a bed during an investigation at the home and had active warrants for his arrest. Rhoten is accused of threatening to kill a woman, her children and all of her loved ones in August 2020 while holding his hand in a way "symbolizing a gun." He also slapped a phone out of a woman's hand in another incident in August 2020.
Rhoten faces charges of felony terroristic threats and acts as well as misdemeanor simple battery, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers and failure to appear. He remained in jail Wednesday without bond.