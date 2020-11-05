A Rome man remained in jail on a $7,900 bond Thursday morning, accused of injuring two children.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Nicholas Wayne Anglin, 30, threw a 4-year-old to the floor in late August, kicked him in the back and stomach and hit him in the face with his fist. He also threw a 7-year-old girl to the floor causing her "body to hurt all over," according to the child.
Anglin was arrested Wednesday at his home and charged with two counts of felony second degree cruelty to children.