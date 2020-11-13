A Rome man was arrested Friday, accused of damaging a motorcycle and threatening the owner.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Lawrence Anthony Simpkins, 30, turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail early Friday morning, after warrants were taken out for his arrest stemming from an incident on Oct. 23.
Simpkins is accused of threatening someone while holding a firearm after causing over $500 in damage to the person's motorcycle by pushing it to the ground.
He is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and second degree criminal damage to property.