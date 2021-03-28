An Atlanta man who did time in the Floyd County Prison was returned to Rome to face allegations that he tried to arrange a drug deal from the prison 13 months ago.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sulimn Olaitan Adebara, 31, of Atlanta faces drug and conspiracy charges for attempting to smuggle marijuana into the prison in February of last year.
Warrants for his arrest say he used wall phones at the prison to conspire with another individual to drop off 40.6 grams of marijuana at the Shannon Recreations Center.
Adebara, who was returned to Rome Saturday from Wilcox State Prison, is charged with the felonies conspiracy to commit a crime, use of a communications device to facilitate the commission of a felony and having items prohibited for an inmate.