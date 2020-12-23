A Rome man remained in jail Wednesday morning without bond, accused of injuring a pregnant woman and fighting with deputies.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
David Dante Haywood, 21, hit a pregnant woman in the head, face and stomach during a fight on Dec. 19. He also yelled at and threatened the woman, and threw a drink on her and hitting her in the eye. Haywood then took the woman's car keys, phone and purse then leaving with them.
While deputies were serving a warrant at the Economy Inn, 1803 Martha Berry Blvd., Tuesday, Haywood gave a fake name and fought with officers, breaking a body camera.
During jail processing, Haywood broke a jail phone and was found with meth.
Haywood is charged with felony obstruction, two counts of interference with government property, possession of methamphetamine, robbery, aggravated battery, obstruction of an officer and a probation violation.
He is also charged with misdemeanor giving false information to police and two counts of simple battery under the Family Violence Act.