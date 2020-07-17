A pair of Rome residents remained in jail without bond Friday morning after the execution of a warrant led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Allison Michelle Ludy, 39, and Robert Adam Trotter, 41, were arrested at their Maple Road residence Thursday morning after a warrant search produced methamphetamine, digital scales and baggies.
Both Ludy and Trotter are each charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and a probation violation. Both are also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.