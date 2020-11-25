A Rome woman remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning after a search warrant led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Jenny Clementi-Pullum, 37, was arrested Tuesday evening after she was found with cocaine, Xanax pills and a glass smoking pipe in the bedroom of her North Avenue home. The warrant stemmed from officers seeing drug items in plain sight during a previous service call at the address earlier in the month.
Clementi-Pullum is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.