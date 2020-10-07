A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after a Metro Drug Task Force warrant led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vivian Louise Tucker, 52, was arrested Tuesday at her home after a search warrant netted methamphetamine, a quantity of pills, marijuana and glass smoking devices.
Tucker is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.