A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday, accused of selling methamphetamine to a police informant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Steven Joshua Redwine, 29, sold meth to a confidential informant during a controlled buy at a Maple Street address on Oct. 22.
Redwine was arrested at a Dean Avenue address Tuesday afternoon and was in possession of a smoking device containing meth and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and sale of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.