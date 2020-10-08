A Rome man remained in jail on a $16,700 bond Thursday morning, accused of receiving thousands of dollars worth of music stolen equipment.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr., 40, retained a variety of music equipment including Gibson Les Paul and Fender Telecaster guitars, Peavy and B-52 amplifiers and other microphones, chords and cables.
The equipment was located inside the West Rome Trading Company, 2523 Shorter Ave., and had a total combined value of over $14 thousand.
Renfroe was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.