A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning on charges stemming from a July incident at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Demarcus Cantrell Vaughn, 46, put his hands around a woman's neck in the early morning hours of July 14, causing her to not be able to breathe. He also tried to stop her from making a 911 call.
Vaughn is charged with felony aggravated assault, as well as a probation violation for being terminated from sex offender treatment. He is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.