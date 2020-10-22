A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after police found over an ounce of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports and warrants:
Jessie Donovan Teal, 32, was found with over an ounce of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, glass smoking devices and a small amount of marijuana.
Teal is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as possession of drug related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.