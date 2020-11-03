A Rome man remained in jail on a $10,000 bond Tuesday morning, accused of having crack cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Tyrice Bernard Wright, 48, was brought to Floyd County from the Paulding County Jail to face felony drug charges from mid-September.
Wright had 8 ounces of crack cocaine at his Hardy Avenue residence in the early morning hours of September 14. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.