A Rome man remained in jail on a $16,700 bond Thursday morning, accused of receiving thousands of dollars worth of music stolen equipment.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr., 40, retained a variety of music equipment including Gibson Les Paul and Fender Telecaster guitars, Peavy and B-52 amplifiers and other microphones, chords and cables.
The equipment was located by Floyd County Police Department officers inside Renfro's business, the West Rome Trading Company, 2523 Shorter Ave., and had a total combined value of over $14 thousand.
Renfroe was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property as part of what the FCPD says is an ongoing, multi-county investigation.
"It would be premature for any investigator to talk about the case at the point," said Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher, who said the FCPD were involved in the case in a recovery of property role.
Renfroe was also charged in Carroll County with eight counts of felony theft by taking, seven counts of second degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
According to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Monday, the office was notified by a two local businesses that several catalytic converters were cut from the underside of the vehicles at two different locations.
Carroll County Investigator Jeremy McCormick responded to the scene and reviewed video footage and observed two white males wearing gloves and partial face coverings removing the catalytic converters and exiting in the scenes driving a silver Honda Odyssey van.
Investigators were able to review the tag displayed and determine the vehicle was registered to Renfroe. Further investigation revealed Renfroe’s physical description matched a male suspect and that he owned a business in Rome.
Investigator Jeremy McCormick along with Investigator Adam East traveled to Rome to Renfroe’s business where they appeared in plain clothes to inquiry about how to buy and sell merchandise.
Investigator McCormick observed a Honda Odyssey Van matching the description of the suspect vehicle at the business and did observe the same gloves and face covering in the windshield and observed a bucket with pieces of catalytic converters inside. Renfroe was presented with a search warrant of the property, contents, vehicles, and electronic devices with the assistance of the GBI, FCPD, and Rome Police Department.
During the execution of the search warrants, it was discovered Renfroe was in contact with an individual identified as Adam Dempsey during the time of the thefts. Dempsey was contacted by phone and he admitted he and Renfroe were business partners and they had worked together to cut off the catalytic converters.
Dempsey said they would choose business within a 100 mile radius of Rome in efforts to not be caught and they were responsible for thefts from Fort Payne, Alabama, Gilmer County, and Carroll County. Dempsey is currently wanted for multiple felony theft by takings and criminal damage to property.