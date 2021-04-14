A Loganville man held at the Floyd County Prison in January 2020 was recorded giving instructions for a woman to drop off marijuana and two cellphones at Eastview Cemetery, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Maurice Barnes is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of communication device in the commission of a felony as well as items prohibited by inmates.
Barnes was recorded on the prison phone system giving instructions to Emmika Watson on how to drop off 87.4 grams of marijuana and 2 Verizon flip phones at the cemetery for an inmate work detail to pick up.
Barnes was transferred from Jenkins Correctional Facility to the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday and is being held without bond.