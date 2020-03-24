A Rome man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and sale of methamphetamine in connection with a drug deal that took place in January, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keith Eugene Leath, 42, sold an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine to a witness cooperating with Rome Floyd Metro Task Force investigators at a location on Olmstead Street around 3 p.m. on January 28.
He remained in jail on Tuesday morning without bond.