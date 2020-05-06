A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday after he was arrested on felony warrants stating he broke into a building and stole telephone wire.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Jason Robert Hubbard, 48, broke into a building on Dixie Park Drive on Feb. 25 and stole the wire, which belonged to AT&T. He then sold the wire to a scrap business in Alabama for $238.40.
Hubbard is charged with felony first-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.