A Rome man originally arrested on an aggravated assault charge now faces a felony aggravated stalking charge after repeatedly violating a no contact order from the jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Christopher Jenkins, 37, contacted a person he'd been court ordered to have no contact with 24 times from the jail over a period of six days. The first call took place 25 minutes after being served with the warrant.
Jenkins was originally arrested on charges that he choked a woman in early March. He remained in jail on Wednesday without bond.