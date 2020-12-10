A Silver Creek man has been charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts after police say he returned to a local venue to threaten the manager after having been arrested there earlier in the day, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Joseph Shane Gladney, 46, was arrested at the Lawrence Plantation, 127 Winding Road, Saturday and charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.
Gladney later bonded out of jail and returned to the venue just after 10 p.m. the same evening and threatened the general manager saying "I know who you are ... you are done" as part of a profanity laden rant. A female driver of the vehicle Gladney was a passenger in then drove away while he was trying to get out.
Wednesday, Gladney turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail.