A Floyd County man faces multiple charges after police said he held up a convenience store on Rockmart Road earlier this month.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
David Louis Creamer, 31, of Silver Creek, was arrested at his home on Woodberry Drive Friday afternoon by Floyd County police on a warrant charging him with armed robbery.
Creamer entered the Marathon convenience store, 4970 Rockmart Road, on June 8 with a handgun and got into a scuffle with the clerk before taking more than $6,200 from the store.
During the execution of the armed robbery warrant, police recovered a clear bag with suspected cocaine from Creamer. They also also found a large quantity of the same substance elsewhere in the home.
Creamer faces felonies for armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime. He is additionally charged with two counts of felony possession of cocaine.