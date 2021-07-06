A man from Vienna, Georgia, was arrested on a warrant involving an incident back in 2018, when he got in a fight with a woman and threw objects at her head, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Richard Gilbert Jr., 28, also kicked a 10-year-old boy in the stomach when the child came to his mother's aid. The kick ended up knocking the boy against the wall.
Gilbert is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children and the misdemeanors simple battery, simple assault and third degree cruelty to children.
He was being held Tuesday for the Calhoun Police Department and the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.