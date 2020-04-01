A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon, after police say personal items left at the scene of a burglary led to his arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Walter Marquez Kirby, 20, of Rome entered a residence and took possessions on March 27, dropping his phone at the scene. The phone case contained Kirby's drivers license and social security card which were used to identify him.
Kirby is charged with felony first degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor theft by taking, battery and criminal trespass.