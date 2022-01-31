Warner Robins man charged with sexual exploitation of children By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Warner Robins man was brought to the Floyd County Jail late Friday on felony sexual exploitation of children and obscene internet contact with a child charges.According to Floyd County Jail reports:George Kenneth Cotton, 42, contacted a person on the internet he believed was under the age of 16. He sent sexually explicit messages and also asked the person to send explicit photographs.Cotton is additionally charged with felony use of computer service to solicit a child and electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.He was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list 'Multiple ounces of cocaine and marijuana': Three arrested at Nixon Avenue residence on drug trafficking charges County officials to meet with Emerald Oaks contractors to discuss damaged roads Police make 6 arrests on meth charges over the weekend Top Hat Formal Wear business and building being sold Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists