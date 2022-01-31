A Warner Robins man was brought to the Floyd County Jail late Friday on felony sexual exploitation of children and obscene internet contact with a child charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

George Kenneth Cotton, 42, contacted a person on the internet he believed was under the age of 16. He sent sexually explicit messages and also asked the person to send explicit photographs.

Cotton is additionally charged with felony use of computer service to solicit a child and electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.

He was held without bond Monday.

