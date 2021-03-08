A Walker County woman was pulled over by Rome police for a tag light violation early Monday morning and found in possession of THC oil and marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Kassandra Danielle Hughes, 28, of LaFayette, was pulled over around 1 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Turner McCall Blvd. Following the traffic stop a free air sniff by a K9 resulted in a positive indication for drugs. A search turned up both THC oil and marijuana.
Hughes is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, drug related objects, and driving without a license.