Visitation will be canceled at the Floyd County Jail from Feb. 8-12 as a new video system is put in place.
That includes both video and in person visitation, which still takes place over the video system.
"There are some system updates that have to take place," Floyd County Sheriff's Office Sgt. James Cromer said.
The jail is switching to a new service provider iWebVisit over that week.
"We are hopeful that our new system will be operational by Friday, Feb. 12," Cromer said. "We will update you on the beginning date in the coming days."
Their former remote visitation system was depended on Adobe Flash, which was officially canceled at the end of 2020. Adobe decided to retire the software for several reasons, but in part because it was rife with security flaws.
The new service is compatible with both windows and Mac operating systems. An app is available for smartphones and tablets.
"When the system is ready to launch we will make an announcement about how to create an account and what steps to take to schedule a visit," Cromer said.