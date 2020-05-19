Police arrested a woman and charged her with terroristic threats and acts following a standoff that shut down Big Texas Valley Road in the Armuchee community for a few hours.
Regina Diane Thomas, 56, was arrested after she surrendered to police, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. She was being booked into the Floyd County Jail late Tuesday afternoon. No bond had been set.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Floyd County police and Rome-Floyd SWAT team are responding to a residence on Big Texas Valley Road where a domestic dispute has led to a standoff, according to police.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher said the incident began as a domestic dispute call sometime before noon Tuesday. Initial reports indicate a firearm was discharged but there does not appear to be anyone injured.
"The SWAT team has been notified to go out and make contact with the individual and try and resolve this as peacefully as possible," Fincher said, adding that it is an ongoing situation and "really fluid."
He advised the public to avoid traveling through the area at this time. Big Texas Valley Road parallels Floyd County's northwest border with Chattooga County.
Scanner traffic indicates a woman is inside the residence with the complainant having already left the residence.
"In a moment like this, we're looking out for her safety," Fincher said. "We're just trying to resolve this and make sure she is safe."
Law enforcement and EMS are staged at Armuchee Baptist Church. Fincher said it is protocol for EMS to be on the scene when SWAT is called out.