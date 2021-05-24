Rome police are seeking information about shots fired in the area of Jefferson's restaurant, 340 Broad St., just before 10 p.m. Friday.
According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett and Rome police reports:
People on the scene told police they believe the shots came from a black vehicle, potentially a Nissan Altima, occupied by two or three men.
There was no evidence that anyone was hit, no indication as to how many and shots may have been fired. Police found two .380 shell casings in the area.
Burnett said a number of juveniles had been walking around the area and "it appears as though the shots fired were directed at them."
Witnesses told officers the car left the area in the direction of Turner McCall Boulevard. Police spoke with one young male who had been hanging out a the City Creamery before walking with others northbound when the car pulled up and began firing.
Police asked if the juvenile knew the people who anyone who drove a car matching the description. "(The juvenile) paused and then stated no," the report stated.