Two Rome women were arrested on drug related charges Saturday and remained in jail without bond Sunday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
During the execution of a search warrant by Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force at a Greenwood Avenue residence, Connie R. Morente-Ruiz, 27, and Stephanie Denise Pullen, 38, were found to be in possession of a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue and two baggies of marijuana.
Both women are charged with misdemeanor marijuana and drug related object possession, as well as felony meth possession.